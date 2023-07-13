LACHLAN SHIRE WELCOMES ITS NEWEST AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Lachlan Shire welcomed seven new Australian Citizens at a special Citizenship Ceremony held at the Condobolin Council Chambers on Wednesday, 28 June.

Kanat Akylbekov, Jumil Ignacio, Jumillae Ignacio, Maloney Ignacio, Maverick Ignacio, Maria Ignacio and Lisa Kennard all became Australian Citizens on the day.

Having migrated from four different countries, including Kyrgyztan, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, the conferees were welcomed by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor and Ceremony Presiding Officer, Councillor John Medcalf OAM.

Council hosts Citizenship Ceremonies on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs, and attending a ceremony is the final step in the journey to become an Australian citizen.

“It really is an honour to officiate and be part of this significant occasion. It is an opportunity for us to give a warm welcome to our new Aussies and acknowledge the importance of what it means to become an Australian citizen,” Mayor Medcalf OAM said.

“The skills and cultural diversity of our new citizens, as well as their participation in the community, enriches the experience for us all.”

Federal Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles shared a message for Lachlan Shire’s new citizens via a letter.

“Thank you for deciding to become an Australian citizen,” the letter began.

“Today you join a nation that is one of the world’s most successful multicultural societies, with around half of all Australians, either born overseas or with at least one parent born overseas.

“In Australia, everyone can be proud of who they are – and everyone should be respected, valued and feel a sense of belonging.

“We are privileged to share this beautiful country with the world’s oldest continuing culture. This is a fundamental part of who we are.

“For more than 60,000 years First Nations peoples have cared for country. Appreciating and understanding this truth is a vital part of what it means to be Australian.

“Australians are united by our shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and to freedom of speech, religion and association.

“Our diversity is our greatest strength, and we prosper by embracing this.

“We believe in a society in which everyone is equal, regardless of their gender, faith, sexual orientation, age, ability, race, national or ethnic origin. Ours is the land of the fair go, in which respect and compassion underpin our care for each other and our willingness to reach out to those around us in times of need.

“By becoming an Australian citizen, you make a commitment to these values, and to contribute to our evolving Australian story.

“On behalf of the Australian Government, heartfelt congratulations on becoming an Australian citizen,” the letter concluded.

Lachlan Shire Council and the community wish our newest citizens Kanat Akylbekov, Jumil Ignacio, Jumillae Ignacio, Maloney Ignacio, Maverick Ignacio, Maria Ignacio and Lisa Kennard all the best in this new stage in their lives.

More than 5.7 million people have chosen to become citizens since the first citizenship ceremony in 1949.