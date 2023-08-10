LACHLAN SHIRE TRANSPORT FORUM HELD IN CONDOBOLIN

The Lachlan Shire Transport Forum was held at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation on Wednesday, 12 July.

Hosted by Transport for NSW (TfNSW), the Forum was held as part of their consultation with Lachlan Shire residents and stakeholders about transport and safety issues in their communities.

Uncle Dick Richards delivered the Acknowledgement to Country, while Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation General Manager Ally Coe gave the Welcome to Country.

The Forum officially began with a welcome from TfNSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn. This was followed by a brief introduction by TfNSW Senior Manager Jacqueline Anderson, who explained what to expect from the Forum.

TfNSW Local Government Programs Officer Sharon Jones then talked about roads and road funding, and how TfNSW deals with those two issues.

After a short break, TfNSW Community and Safety Support Officer Jayne Hutty went through what services are offered by TfNSW and explained in detail about Transport Access Regional Partnerships (TARP) Grants.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor then went on to discuss road safety behavioural and technical projects that are being undertaken.

Ms Anderson then wrapped up the Forum, with a short summary of the events which had taken place during the day.

Those in attendance were also broken out into small groups, where they were asked to complete a short exercise and then report back to the Forum.

Ms Anderson said it was a very informative Forum, and she thanked all those who participated in the transport and safety conversations in relation to the Lachlan Shire.