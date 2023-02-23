LACHLAN SHIRE SECURES FUNDING TO DISPLAY TULLIBIGEAL’S FIRE TRUCK

Lachlan Shire Council has been successful in securing a $125,000 grant which will be used to display the Tullibigeal Fire Truck Exhibit.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway recently joined NSW Nationals Candidate for Barwon Annette Turner OAM in Tullibigeal to announce the funding boost. Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM was also on hand at the announcement.

Mr Farraway said that the funding would strengthen the tourism offerings for the region.

“I am pleased to announce that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s will be providing $125,000 to the Lachlan Shire through Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund,” he stated.

“This funding will support the provision of an enclosed shed with windows throughout and relevant signage to display the heritage fire truck that served Tullibigeal for 40 years.

“The truck, affectionately known as the ‘Ladies Fire Truck’, holds a significant place in Tullibigeal’s history with local ladies trained to protect the township during a major bushfire event in the early 1990s.

“I am excited to see the exhibit in full swing and know that it will improve Tullibigeal’s tourism product.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events,” he explained.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW, from Byron Bay to Bega to Broken Hill.”