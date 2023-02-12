LACHLAN SHIRE EVENT OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

The 2023 Lachlan Shire Event of the Year Award was presented to the Tullibigeal Melbourne Cup Tour Visit. The other nominees were Condobolin Rotary Club ‘Casino Royale’ event and the Tottenham Frosty Memorial Bowls Day.

Condobolin Rotary Club “Casino Royale” citation read: Condobolin Rotary Club has been nominated for hosting the “Casino Royale” event in May 2022. The night of entertainment was well supported by local businesses and the community. Donations and sponsorship generated a large prize pool of $6,000, which was a great achievement. The Rotary Club provided a fantastic event for the community following challenging times with COVID lockdowns, floods and drought.”

The Tottenham Frosty Memorial Bowls Day citation read: “Tottenham’s Annual Charity Triple Bowls event day organisers Ms Colleen Hayden and Mr Todd Baker have been recognised for raising a staggering $41,378.10 for the Heart Foundation, since the event’s inception. The event raises awareness and much-needed funds, whilst paying homage to a beloved member of the Tottenham community, the late Robert “Frosty” Frost, a fantastic man taken too soon from heart disease. Colleen and Todd are commended for the valuable work they have done for this charity.”