LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL SUPPORTING ROAD SAFETY

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council showed its support for National Road Safety Week through a range of activities.

The Week ran from 16 – 23 May, and honours the memory of the 1,200 lives lost, and more than 44,000 seriously injured on Australia’s roads each year.

Council’s staff and fleet vehicles proudly displayed yellow ribbons in remembrance of lives lost and asked the community to actively protect all those who are vulnerable on the road ahead and to sign an online pledge to not drive distracted, not speed and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Members of the public were also able to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from the Lachlan Shire Council administration office in Condobolin.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the Councils’ have been supporting the initiative since 2017.

“During National Road Safety Week 2021, yellow ribbons will be displayed all across the country to remember those we have lost on the roads and to remind us to drive safely,” she explained.

“The trauma caused by road crashes echoes through our community and is felt by so many others – family and friends, work colleagues, community groups, emergency service workers and local communities.

“Our fleet vehicles and staff proudly displayed yellow ribbons.

“Our email signatures also displayed the National Road Safety Week artwork for the week.”

Residents can still sign the online pledge at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au

National Road Safety Week is organised by the SARAH Group (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) in partnership with Governments and road safety stakeholders.