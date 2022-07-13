LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL STEPPING UP ITS WORKS PROGRAM

Lachlan Shire Council is steeping up its Works Program.

If you have been moving around Condobolin over the past weeks, you will have noticed several construction projects in progress.

To enhance pedestrian, cyclist, and motorist safety and provide improved routes to schools, shops and facilities, Council has embarked on an ambitious kerb and gutter, footpath, traffic island and road upgrade, and installation program.

“The works in Molong, McDonnell, William and Busby Streets, and Harding Avenue will cement Council’s long-term plan to connect the community, improve community safety, beautify the streetscape and encourage physical activity,” Lachlan Shire Council Director Infrastructure Services, Adrian Milne explained.

As work in McDonnell Street continues, Council will take the opportunity to complete the Molong Street section from McDonnell to William Street over the July school holidays to minimise disruption during the school term.

“To complete the planned works, it is necessary for Council to implement changes to traffic conditions and reduce access to property at various times, however Council will make every effort to minimise any inconvenience,” a Lachlan Shire Council statement said. “It is anticipated that works will be carried out between the hours of 7am and 5pm (weather permitting).”

For all inquiries in relation to these works please contact Council’s Infrastructure Services Department on 02 6895 1900.