Lachlan Shire Council News

ROADS

Shoulder widening works continue on The Bogan Way between Tullamore and Albert Roads with sealing due to commence on 1 March.

Road formation and vegetation removal is underway on 5 km of Tullibigeal Road.

Widening and stabilization work on Diggers Ave is programmed to commence on 4 March.

Replacement culverts will be installed in early March on Fifield Road in the vicinity of Yambora Road.

Widening and reseals on The Gipps Way in the vicinity of Lake Cargelligo Road will commence in early March.

Heavy patching will commence on Lachlan Valley Way (aka Hillston Road) in early March.

UTILITIES

At the February council meeting, Council resolved to reduce the water restrictions for Condobolin to level 1.

Gum Bend Lake Sewer pump station upgrade is nearing completion, with retaining wall and handrail work remaining. This work is in preparation for the construction of the new amenities block at Gum Bend Lake. When using the area, please show caution and avoid the construction area.

RECREATION

It was great to see the success of the Condobolin Picnic Races. Council staff are assisting local racing clubs in preparation works for the Tottenham and Tullibigeal picnic races.

Council is currently assessing the Tenders for the Lake Cargelligo foreshore walkway Stage III.

Tottenham Recreation Ground will have some stormwater and erosion restoration works underway. LED lighting replacement for the Tennis courts is also under way.

LAKE CARGELLIGO SHOWGROUND AMENITIES UPGRADE

The new amenities building and stables at the Lake Cargelligo Showground, funded by the NSW Government under the Stronger Country Community Fund, have been completed.

WASTE TO ART COMPETITION

The Local Waste to Art competition is on again and this year the theme materials are aluminium and steel cans. Entry Forms are available at Lachlan Shire Council, or can be downloaded from Council’s Website.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

Council will be hosting a family movie night, showing Sonic the Hedgehog from 7:00pm on Friday 19 March at Renown Park Condobolin tickets via Eventbrite.

ANIMAL REHOMING

Council is please to inform the community that its rehoming program has seen an increase of 50% of animals rehomed. Whilst this is a significant increase there are still concerns about the number of dogs requiring rehoming. Council would like to remind the community that all dogs and cats are required to be microchipped and registered.