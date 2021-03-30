LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL CALLS FOR ABORIGINAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS

Media Release

Lachlan Shire Council is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for Council’s Aboriginal Advisory Committee. The role of the Committee is to provide advice, direction and recommendations to Council on projects, programs, policy and initiatives relevant to local Aboriginal people.

The Committee will also advise Council on how services are developed and delivered so they are culturally inclusive, sensitive, appropriate and accessible to local Aboriginal people. This is expected to provide Council with meaningful engagement opportunities and greater access to the broader Aboriginal community in the Lachlan Shire. Membership will be for two years and is voluntary.

There are no paid positions and there is no payment for meeting fees or travel. Committee positions are open only for people who identify as Aboriginal and either live, work, and study or have cultural links to the Lachlan Shire Council area.

Three representatives will be chosen from the Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligo communities, three from the Condobolin area and one from the Tottenham area. For the Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligoand Condobolin communities, two members of each community shall be from registered Aboriginal organisations and one from the general community. Meetings will be conducted four times a year, alternating between Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, and will be held online for members who cannot attend in person.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) must be lodged by 4pm 16 April 2021 on the official EOI form. Application forms available from Council’s website, customer service centres at Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, and shire libraries.

Forms are also available at WCC, Murrin Bridge LALC, Lake CargelligoAborigina Medical Centre, Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service and Tottenham Post Office.