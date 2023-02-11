LACHLAN SHIRE COMMUNITY SERVICE NOMINEES

Bonita (Bonnie) Gwyn from Condobolin took out the Lachlan Shire Community Service (Australia Day Award). Vicki Hanlon (Condobolin), Dwayne Kirby (Lake Cargelligo), Julie McCrae (Tottenham), Karen Tooth (Condobolin), and Mark Whitla (Condobolin) were the other nominees for Lachlan Shire Community Service (Australia Day Award).

Vicki Hanlon’s citation read: “Vicki is a hard-working volunteer, and chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce and plays a key role in promoting and supporting the local business community. She is a keen golfer and is involved in many committees and activities within the community. Vicky was integral in organising the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce “shop local” campaign which was held in conjunction with the Condobolin Street Festival in December 2022.”

Dwayne Kirby’s citation read: “Dwayne is nominated for his commitment and dedication to the Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge communities. He supports junior footballers by driving players to the game and giving up his time to coach and referee adults and juniors. During the 2022 flood event, Dwayne spent many hours supporting the community making sandbags to protect the cemetery and community. He used his heavy machinery to create paddock tracks to provide the community and emergency services with alternate access to ensure the community was not completely isolated.”

Julie McRae’s citation read: “Julie is a devoted funeral volunteer professional, with a very distinct role in the Tottenham community. She is called on to provide guidance and support during a family’s time of need. Julie understands the importance of connecting with individuals and families in their community. As a funeral volunteer, Julie offers people a safe space to share grief and is dedicated to supporting the local community.”

Karen Tooth’s citation read: “Karen Tooth has been sharing her suicide programs and teaching art in the Lachlan Shire community for many years. She is a spirit of motivation and shares that in her work. Karen’s teachings lift self-esteem and create group cohesiveness. With a vast portfolio of Community Service, Karen is proactive and a highly valued member of the Condobolin community. Her connection with people and her wide variety of skills and qualities make Karen a worthy nominee.”

Mark Whitla’s citation read: “Mark has been nominated for supporting his Derriwong community. Whenever his little township needs him, Mark is there! He is not afraid to get his hands dirty or lose sleep to help others. In the recent floods, Mark used his boat to deliver groceries, feed and check on animals, and assist residents. Giving thanks can sometimes never feel quite enough. His dedication to helping the residents of Derriwong is humbling.”