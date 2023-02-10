LACHLAN SHIRE COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Bonita (Bonnie) Gwyn’s citation read: “Bonnie has been nominated for her work in the Condobolin community. She is a weekly visitor to the Condobolin Retirement Village teaching residents card games, is an active member of the Condobolin Bridge Club, delivers Meals on Wheels, is a group leader for aqua aerobics, writes for the Condobolin Argus, is secretary and volunteer for Central West Family Support, treasurer for the Condobolin players drama group and fundraiser for Can Assist ‘Good Time Girls’.