Lachlan Shire Caravan Parks closed

Caravans Parks and camping grounds across the Lachlan Shire are now closed as a result of advice from the Office of Local Government.

Lachlan Shire Council advises that the current Public Health Order regarding caravan parks has been amended.

This means there are transitional arrangements for people that are staying in caravan parks currently under an existing booking. However, no new bookings can be accepted, no extension of their current booking can be made and anyone without a booking before 25 March cannot stay.

Council is not required to ask people to move on who were staying in a caravan park or on a camping ground at 11:59pm on 25 March 2020 under a previously made booking.

A previously made booking, however cannot be extended to allow someone to stay. Council reminds the public to keep practicing good hygiene and social distancing during this time.

Whilst most community centres are now closed, our child care facilities will remain open.

The office of Local Government said it is important that wherever possible councils continue to provide childcare and out of school hours care services for children.

“It is vital that essential workers and those members of our community working in a role that cannot be performed at home are able to continue to send their children to childcare and school,” they said.

The NSW Health Department said that anyone (staff and children) who is sick with influenza-like symptoms, even with mild symptoms, should not attend early childhood education and care facilities.

If a child or staff member becomes ill while they are at the service, they should be sent home as soon as possible.

By Melissa Blewitt