‘LACHLAN LEGENDS’ PROVE UP TO THE CHALLENGE IN COMPETITION

Lachlan Shire Council placed third in the 2022 NSW Local Government Professionals Rural Management Challenge.

The Lachlan Shire Council team, known as the ‘Lachlan Legends’ was made up of Shaula Siregar – Manager Utilities, Bruce McBean – Project Management Officer, Neil Folkers – Engineering Assistant Recreation, Veronika Bonora – former Governance Officer and team mentor Kerry Kempnich – Human Resource Officer.

The team, along with Lachlan Shire General Manager and Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, travelled to Doltone House at Jones Bay Wharf (Sydney) to attend the 2023 NSW Local Government Professionals Awards Dinner on Thursday, 1 June, where the winners were announced.

Parkes Shire Council was named the winner, and Tweed Shire Council was the Runner Up.

There were 22 teams that entered the competition from all around NSW including teams from much larger councils such as Tamworth, Dubbo, Orange and Shellharbour.

Over two days, teams of four came together to compete against other councils in their region as they are challenged with tasks which stretch their knowledge of local government and their council’s policies and procedures.

All tasks are tailored specifically for rural and regional councils, addressing realistic scenarios faced in the day-to-day management of council operations.

“I am extremely pleased to report that the Lachlan Legends came third in the challenge,” Mayor Medcalf OAM wrote in a Mayoral Minute in the June Ordinary Council Meeting Business Paper.

“I offer my congratulations to the team for their fantastic achievement. This was a great result for the team, and it is something that we should all be very proud of.”