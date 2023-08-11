LACHLAN CHILDREN SERVICES VACATION CARE FUN

Lachlan Children Services had a fun-filled calendar during Vacation Care in the July School Holidays. They visited No Moo 4 U on Friday, 7 July, where they enjoyed delicious treats. On Tuesday, 11 July the children took part in a Paint and Sip Class, following an online tutorial on a Smart Board. Most were a bit hesitant to start but very quickly became confident painters and all the artworks look amazing. This activity was paired with yummy nibbles and a fancy drinking glass. Vacation care also visited the Skate Park in Condobolin on Wednesday, 12 July. There were definitely some skilled skaters in the group! The children also enjoyed time on the play equipment, where the web swing proved very popular. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.