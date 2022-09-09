LACHLAN CHILDREN SERVICES LEARN ABOUT MOVEMENT

On Friday, 5 August Lachlan Children Services Condobolin Mobile was lucky enough to be visited by Brendan O’Hara from Movement and Learning. Children participated in the “Bring Calm and Crossing the Midline” initiative. Since 1986 Brendan O’Hara has combined his musical talents with Kinesiology, and has been introducing children and grown ups to Kinesiology through song and dance. He is a natural presenter with a huge passion and enthusiasm for his work. “The children had a ball singing, dancing, listening to Brendan play the didgeridoo, playing games and doing many of Brendan’s activities,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We will be working on a number of crossing the midline activities each week.” Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.