LACHLAN CHILDREN SERVICES CELEBRATES WORLD OCEAN DAY

Lachlan Children Services celebrated World Ocean Day on Wednesday, 8 June. “In preparation for Worlds Ocean Day we have started to create our very own ocean theme wall,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We created Jelly fish using paper plate then placing different materials onto sticky tape to place on the back as tentacles.” Children and educators learned Jellyfish have no brain, heart, bones or eyes. They also learned Jellyfish are made up of a smooth, bag-like body and tentacles armed with tiny, stinging cells. On Tuesday, 7 June children created sea turtles using egg cartons, pom poms and eyes. On Wednesday, 8 June children created crabs using orange hand prints. The children painted their own hands and with a little help of positioning onto the paper by educators, they then glued some eyes to complete their crab. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.