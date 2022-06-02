LACHLAN AND WESTERN REGIONAL SERVICES INC POSITION VACANT YOUTH ACTIVITIES OFFICERS

Lachlan and Western Regional Services, (formerly Western Plains Regional Development Inc) is seeking two responsible, committed to youth, permanent part-time Youth Activities Officers to work in the Condobolin Youth Centre and assist with youth activities as negotiated. Position will be required to operate a rotating roster with a co-worker as negotiated.

Current Youth Centre hours of operation are 3.30 – 6.30pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

For full job description and terms of employment please contact Lachlan and Western Regional Services on 02 6895 3301 or email eo@wprd.org.au

Successful applicants will be required to have a National Police Check and Working With Children Check on application.