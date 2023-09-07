LAC HOSTS PORCELAIN PAINTING WORKSHOPS

Lachlan Arts Council hosted a series of Porcelain Painting Workshops on Saturday, 22 July and Sunday, 23 July with tutor Sarah O’Sullivan at the Condobolin Community Centre. Sarah has done fellowships in South Korea, worked at the Jam Factory, Adelaide, attended Glasgow School of Art, exhibited internationally and holds a Masters of Fine Arts. “We were so lucky to have her expertise to share!” a post on the Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page.