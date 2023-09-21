KYRON MAKES THE GOANNAS!

Condobolin High School Year Nine student Kyron Nixon has been selected in the Australian Secondary Schools 15s Indigenous Rugby League team. “What an amazing feat!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. He will be playing with the Goannas at the Australian Secondary School Boys Rugby League Trials in Port Macquarie on the 23rd of September. “Super proud of you Kyron and we cannot wait to hear how well you play at this elite level,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.