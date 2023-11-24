KYLAH RUNS WITH DETERMINATION

It may have been daunting for eight-year-old Kylah Bamblett to stand on the track at the NSW PSSA Athletics Competition recently, but she ran with courage and determination.

The Condobolin Public School student finished 34th in the state over 100 metres in a time of 17.25 seconds. This result was despite undertaking no training in the lead up to the event and feeling a little overwhelmed by such a big occasion.

To qualify for the state carnival, Kylah placed second at the Lachlan District Carnival in Parkes and second at the Western Region Athletics Carnival in Dubbo.

Kylah is the daughter of Tracinta Richards and Laurence Bamblett, the granddaughter of Dellis Richards and the Great Granddaughter of Uncle Dick Richards.

Congratulations Kylah!