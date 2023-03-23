KSN HOLDS INFORMATION NIGHT

Kingston Resources Limited (KSN) – Mineral Hill held an Information Night and Jobs Registration on Wednesday, 8 March at the Railway Hotel. Residents were invited to meet with recruitment and operations staff to hear about working on site at Mineral Hill and get information on current employment opportunities. Mineral Hill is owned and operated by Kingston Resources, an ASX listed copper and gold producer and developer. Mineral Hill is now open and processing historial gold tailings, delivering current gold production.

ABOVE: Isha, Leanne McKenzie, Geoff Merrell, Alena Fleming, Melinda Barton, Stephanie Gilland and Wendy Cheney attended the Kingston Resources Limited (KSN) – Mineral Hill Information Night and Jobs Registration event on Wednesday, 8 March. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.