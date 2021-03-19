KMART IS COMING TO FORBES

By Melissa Blewitt

K-Mart is coming to Forbes.

The town will be getting a K-Hub to fill the gap left by the closure of Target stores across the region.

The new K Hub will be positioned in the current Target Country store and it is believed all current Target employees will be offered new roles.

“This will not only save and create jobs but will also help the Forbes community continue to grow as a destination,” a post of the Sam Faraway MLC Facebook Page read on 3 March.

Congratulations to Forbes Shire Council and Mayor Cr Phyllis Miller on their hard work in securing this outcome for their community and the broader region!”