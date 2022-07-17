KIDS ENJOY THE JUNIOR FANCY DRESS DISCO

On Saturday 2nd July, Tottenham Bowling Club held a Fancy Dress Disco for the local children.

The theme was ‘Your Favourite Movie Character’. There were prizes for the best dressed girl and boy in each year group. Groups were: Group 1 – Under 8, Group 2 – 8 to 12, and Group 3 – 12 and over.

Entry was $10 and included a hotdog and packet of chips. The bistro was also open from 6pm for parents and other visitors.

Entertainment for the night was DJ Will.

Image Credits: Tottenham Bowling Club’s Facebook Page.