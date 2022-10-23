KIDS ENJOY REFURBISHED COBAR YOUTH AND COMMUNITY CENTRE

Day one at the refurbished Cobar Youth and Community Centre was held on Tuesday 4th October.

The day was filled with many activities for all ages with the opening beginning at 11am immediately followed by 2 Basketball clinics and a Football clinic at the end of the day. Sig from ‘The Pink Galah’ also held two workshops.

Community members of all ages also came along to play a game of pool, squash, table tennis or just to chat.

Source and Image Credits: Cobar Shire Councils Facebook Page.