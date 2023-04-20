KICKING UP DUST AND GOING FOR BUST

Riders and drivers kicked up dust and went for bust in the 2023 Condo 750.

Condobolin’s Jacob Smith won the Moto section from another local Lachlan Manwaring.

Toby Hederics pushed hard to claim third place. Two other locals David Geeves and Andre Haworth rounded out the top five.

In the Auto section, William Dunn and Gareth Evans finished first. Geoff Olholm and John Doble came second, with local pairing of Daniel Jones and Bernard Weber, securing third place.

Condobolin’s Zac Manwaring was named Rookie of the Year at this year’s event.

The Ray Davis Memorial Trophy was awarded to Geoff Smith and Bruce Broad. This accolade is given to the most consistent and enthusiastic volunteers of the year.

Don Lark was recognised with the Andrew “Butch” L’Estrange Memorial Trophy. This is given to the local competitor who comes closest to the position where ‘Butchy’ finished his last 750.

The following riders came first in the Moto classes at this year’s Condo 750: Zac Manwaring (H1), David Geeves (H2), Jacob Smith (H3), Mark Blake (over 45’s), John Maragozidis (Quads) and Liam McConnell (Two-Stroke).

The following competitors came first in the Auto classes: Ethan Pitstock and Lisi Phillips (A1.1), Ryan Hall and Adam Brigden (A1.2), Steve Healey and Jeff Evans (A2.1), Mitchell Deeves and Bradley Deeves (A3), Geoff Olholm and John Doble (A4), Josh Bendall and Zac Marshall (A5.1), and Will Dunn and Gareth Edwards (A5.2).

A presentation night for competitors was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 2 April.