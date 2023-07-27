KIARA RECEIVES RASF SCHOLARSHIP

Condobolin’s Kiara Harris is one of 73 recipients of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation (RASF) Rural Scholarship.

Eleven ambitious students from the Central West region were named among the deserving scholars. Kiara’s Scholarship was donated by The Snow Foundation.

Kiara is a proud descendant of the Barkindji people from the Darling River of Wilcannia.

She was born in Gunnedah (Gamilaroi country), but Kiara has lived in Condobolin (Wiradjuri country) for the majority of her life.

The middle child of a close extended family with six siblings, Kiara has been an active member of Condobolin for eight years through school, work, and community service.

Kiara enjoys living in a rural community and feel this will always be part of her identity.

She is in her first year of studying a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the University of Canberra.

The Snow Foundation was founded in Canberra by brothers Terry and George Snow in 1991. “A large part of our role is to take risks, back inspiring people and new ideas, and be nimble. We address gaps and tackle some of the underlying causes that lead to inequality by raising awareness, meeting basic needs and contributing to systemic change,” www.snowfoundation.org.au said

Beginning in 2011, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program provides financial assistance to rural and regional students who are passionate about the future success of regional NSW and intend to work within a rural or regional community at the completion of their studies. RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation is honoured to support the next generation of bright young minds to pursue their academic dreams.

“Pursuing higher education is often financially and emotionally demanding for rural and regional students, due to the need to relocate to urban centres, away from their family and their familiar way of life”, Ms Logan explained. “The Rural Scholarship Program aims to ease the burden of financial stress by assisting with accommodation and education related costs, so that students can give greater focus to their studies.

“This year we were able to present a record seventy-three scholarships to students from NSW and the ACT, which we are incredibly proud of. What this shows us, and our donors, is that there is a real demand for support and the Rural Scholarships are a tangible way to help the next generation access further education.”

The Scholarship Program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify. The students from the Central West region are studying a range of courses, from psychology to education to medical radiation science, and are eager to take their knowledge and skills back to their community and make a real difference.

Made possible with the assistance of generous donors, the RAS Foundation awards up to $6,000 to Rural Scholarship recipients undertaking full-time study, or up to $3,000 for those studying part-time.

Since its inception in 2007, the RAS Foundation has invested over $8.2 million into country NSW through its education and community grant programs.

Over 750 scholarships have been provided to students across Australia, including targeted scholarships for careers in both regional journalism and the Australian wine industry.

Applications for the 2024 RASF Rural Scholarship are now open and will close 17 September 2023.