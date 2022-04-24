KIARA AND DARCY PERFORM

Recently two students from Condobolin High School performed at Ken Roswell Arena, Olympic Park for the Pulse Alive performing arts event.

This event celebrates talented students from NSW public schools in Greater Sydney and beyond.

Kiara Harris was selected to sing as one of the senior vocalists. Kiara not only opened the event with an acknowledgement of country. She then also sang the first song of the evening; Djapana, supported by other senior vocalists. Kiara went on to take part in numerous other songs, singing beautifully and carrying herself with grace and class.

Darcy Hope was selected as a senior compere for the event. Darcy shared the microphone with students from other schools in introducing and providing information about the numerous performances. Many students who were selected to participate in this event came from performing arts and selective schools, but, as Darcy said in his introduction: “Fun fact, did you know Kiara and I hail from the same rural town? Despite its remoteness, here in Condo we have the best drama and music teachers around!”

This year Pulse Alive combined the best of Arts Alive concerts and the Pulse Concert into one extravaganza that had to be held in March 2022 for the 2021 students due to Covid restrictions. According to the director of the events, Peter Hayward it was a “phenomenal effort from a truly phenomenal group of people”.

Congratulations to Kiara and Darcy who made all those who know them and saw the performances, so very proud. Contributed