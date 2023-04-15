KIACATOO TAKES OUT GRAND FINAL

Junior Cricket

Kiacatoo won the toss and made the decision to bat, leaving the Colts to field. Thomas and Murray opened the batting however the second over saw Austin bowl Thomas with his first ball of the over.

It was Callan Venables turn at the crease and he put some much needed runs on the board before retiring. Kye and Jack were in batting when Colts took their second wicket when Rory bowled Kye, this saw Kiacatoo at 2 for 43. Maddox and Tighe were up to bat and both boys made it to retirees. Colts could have done with another wicket, but this didn’t happen until the 26th over when Lacey bowled Quade.

Kiacatoos Captain Callan did a top job with the bat, coming out of retirement and making his 50 runs.

Kiacatoo batted out there 30 overs to finish 3 for 104.

Colts turn with the bat saw Mack and Levi opening, both boys getting some runs and retiring. Eli was another to get a few runs before retiring and Kiacatoo were looking for that elusive wicket. Baden and Todd were in batting when Jack bowled Baden and Colts were 1/53. A short time later Georgina landed two wickets in a row, which sent Todd and Austin from the field. Brock was next to get some runs but some great bowling by Quade and Thomas saw Lacey and Annabelle dismissed.

The Colts run rate was on par with Kiacatoo, so it was anyone’s game.

Rory was next to bat and he held up his end. Lucas bowled Brock and this meant it was time for the retirees to come back to the crease. Kye landed himself the next two wickets when he bowled Eli and then a few overs later he caught and bowled Levi.

It was now all up to Mack and Rory to get the runs but Kiacatoo weren’t going to let that happen. Some great work in the field saw Mack run out after making 28 runs. Colts finished on 9/89 after 28 overs.

Congrats to Kiacatoo on claiming the Grand Final win.

Contributed.