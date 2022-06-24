KIACATOO CWA HOLD STALL

Kicactoo CWA

As part of CWA of NSW 100th Birthday celebration later this year and being active in our local community CWA Kiacatoo Branch had a stall at the Landcare Markets in the SRA Hall on Saturday 4th June.

Despite the fact that it was a very cold day keeping numbers down we had enough helpers there selling homegrown fruit and vegetables, plants, hand knitted and crocheted craft items, a wide variety of home baked cakes, slices and biscuits plus homemade jams, pickles and relishes all made by our members who have been very busy for weeks in preparation.

Having so many members there to help gave us the opportunity to take a break, get a hot coffee or something to eat and have a chat to those we knew, to go around the other stalls and chat to them and perhaps support them by making a purchase.

A highlight of the day for me and no doubt some of the other ladies, was a little girl who wanted to purchase some small baby clothes for her doll with her own money. She was very keen and so cute. A great effort was made on the day by everyone including those who couldn’t be there but supported us by sending their items along with someone.

Thankyou ladies you did a terrific job. Well done.

In writing this I am thinking of our Publicity Officer Judy Bell who has been on the sick list of late. Get well soon Judy. You do a great job.

Our next meeting will be held at Kiacatoo Hall on Tuesday 5th July at 12pm. All welcome.

Until next time.

Contributed by Tina Harris.