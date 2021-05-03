KEVIN ATTENDS MEETING

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Kevin Read joined other NSW Police Force employees from across Western Region to attend the Aboriginal Employee Network meeting at Dubbo in March.

Attendees ranged from the region’s Aboriginal Community Liaison Officers, Aboriginal police officers and unsworn staff, and members from the Aboriginal Co-ordination Team and Aboriginal Employment and Engagement Team.

During the forum, staff discussed topics including sharing resources, and promoting ideas for programs and initiatives in line with the Aboriginal Strategic Direction Priorities.

Western Region Aboriginal Employees Sponsor, Superintendent Peter McKenna APM, said a large focus was placed on keeping Aboriginal youth in particular out of the Criminal Justice System.

“This meeting is all about ensuring our Aboriginal employees, regardless of their role, are supported and heard,” he explained.

“They all do a tremendous job, often in very difficult circumstances and the value of coming together in a culturally safe environment to network, share issues and problem solve – as well as identify other Aboriginal employees who they build a connection with – cannot be overstated.”