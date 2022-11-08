KELLY’S TALENT ON SHOW

Kiacatoo Mosaic Artist Kelly Mackey is quickly becoming well known for her talent and innovation both in Australia and internationally.

She was named a winner in the 2022 American Art Awards with her artwork, ‘Mia’, a magnificent mosaic, measuring 60 centimetres by 70 centimetres, on marmox.

She won the ‘Innovative’ category from Nadine Werjant from Austria (‘SuperCycle 1010’ 25 inches by 12 inches mural using water based paint, polyurethane metallic paint and acrylics) and Ramón Rivas of Spain (‘OrganicTransmutation’ 195 centimetres by 195 centimetres using mixed media-Rivismo on canvas).

Twenty of the United State’s Best Galleries and Museums voted in the American Art Awards. In 2022, painters, sketchers, digital artists, photographers and sculptors from 69 countries submitted JPEGs for the 50 categories. As well as critical acclaim for artists, there was $5,000 prizemoney on offer.

Closer to home, her ‘Symphony of Blue’ is a finalist in the Greenway Art Prize 2022. The work measures 51 centimetres by 70.5 centimetres and is currently on display at the Sydney Bus Museum in Leichhardt.

The Exhibition runs from 29 October until 13 November. ‘Symphony of Blue’ is available for purchase by contacting the Sydney Bus Museum.

The GreenWay Art Prize celebrates the qualities of the Cooks River to Iron Cove GreenWay–a precious 5.8km urban environmental and sustainable transport corridor in Sydney’s Inner West. The GreenWay follows the route of the Inner West Light Rail and Hawthorne Canal and features bike paths and foreshore walks, cultural and historical sites, cafes, bushcare sites and a range of parks, playgrounds and sporting facilities. The Art Prize was established in 2010 to capture the essence of the Greenway through visual art and to celebrate the vibrancy, creativity and community spirit of the Inner West.

Kelly also has another piece, ‘Regeneration’, that is a finalist in the 60th annual Fisher’s Ghost Art Award. The artwork is on display at the Campbelltown Arts Centre, and measures 60 centimetres by 71 centimetres. This Exhibition runs from 29 October until 4 December. ‘Regeneration’ is for sale and can viewed or purchased at the Centre.

The Fisher’s Ghost Art Award is an annual art prize inviting artists to submit works in a variety of artistic categories and mediums. Now in its 60th year, there is $72,000 in prize money to be won. The Fisher’s Ghost Art Award coincides with Campbelltown’s annual Festival of Fisher’s Ghost. It is held over four days, with the Festival dating back to 1956 and celebrating Australia’s most famous ghost – Frederick Fisher.

“I’m super excited to have won the American art award innovation section,” Kelly explained.

“To be able to showcase my work with people from all around the world is a great honour.

“Having made the list of finalists in the Greenway Art prize and also The fishers Ghost Art Award is amazing.

“To get to have my work on exhibition in Sydney along side some amazing artists is unbelievable.”

Earlier this year, Kelly was chosen as a finalist in the National Capital Art Prize 2022 for her work ‘Floral Rebirth.’

Her lifelong love and interest in the Arts led to the creation of Mac_Mosaics in 2019.

She is known as the ‘moasaicking farmer’ with a passion repurposing pre-loved crockery into beautiful artwork creations. Kelly is self-taught and highly skilled with an eye for detail, which has led to her works being revered across the country.

Kelly’s works are held in private collections across Australia, and her intricate designs are in high demand, often selling within hours of being offered.

Her artmaking has been showcased on the national stage and she has been featured by Kate Busz on SBS Facebook, Kia Handley on ABC TV, and Ian MacNamara, on ABC radio’s, Australia All Over.