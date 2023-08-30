KELLY’S AMAZING ARTWORK IS A FINALIST IN GOSFORD ART PRIZE

Kiacatoo’s mosaic artist Kelly Mackey has reached the finals of the 2023 Gosford Art Prize.

‘Reclaimed Elegance with Waratah’s’ measures 122 centimetres by 62 centimetres. The artwork will be able to be viewed and/or purchased at the Gosford Regional Gallery from Saturday, 9 September until Sunday, 5 November.

Kelly is excited to be a finalist in the prestigious Gosford Art Prize and is humbled that she is able to continue to create unique commission pieces for people all over Australia.

One of her most recent commission pieces was ‘Memories in Cornishware’, which measured 60 centimetres by 80 centimetres. “This is a commission piece that was organised for a special lady by her lovely daughter. The request was for a cornishware cup (made from broken pieces of her Mums cornishware collection) with many flowers and then pansies to represent her Dad. I feel very privileged to have been asked to make such a special piece,” a post on the Mac_mosaics Facebook Page read.

The annual Gosford Art Prize has been a feature of the Gosford Regional Gallery program since the early 1970s and is a cultural highlight of the Central Coast region.

Open to practicing artists from across Australia, the prize presents the selected winner with a first prize of $15,000 with a second prize of $5,000. Other prizes include the Aboriginal Artist Prize, Gosford Ceramics Prize, Highly Commended and Viewer’s Choice Award, with a prize pool of over $28,000 to be won.

This year they received close to 1,000 entries for the competitive prize, showing a breadth of excellence in practices over a range of artistic mediums.

Prizes include: First Prize: $15,000; Second Prize: $5,000; Aboriginal Artist Prize: $2,500; Gosford Ceramics Prize: $2,500; Highly Commended (three prizes): $1,000 each; Viewer’s Choice Award: $500.

Opening Night will be on Friday, 8 September at the Gosford Regional Gallery and Edogawa Commemorative Garden. The Exhibition will run from Saturday, 9 September until Sunday, 5 November.