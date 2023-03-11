KELLY SHOWCASING HER TALENT AT EXHIBITION

Kiacatoo Mosaic Artist Kelly Mackey is sending one of her magnificent artworks to be part of the ‘On the Edge: Species at Risk’ Art Exhibition.

On the Edge will highlight Australian flora, fauna and habitats that are threatened by climate change, development, introduced species and other environmental issues.

The exhibition will showcase a diversity of endangered and vulnerable Australian species and ecological communities. The artwork will include a wide variety of mediums such as painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, wood, and textiles.

Opening Night and official launch will be on Friday, 17 March in the surrounds of Lion Gate Lodge. The Exhibition will be held at Sydney Royal Botanical Gardens from 18 March until 2 April.

Each artwork will be accompanied by an artist’s statement outlining the threat the species or environment is facing.

Kelly has chosen to highlight the Palm Cocktaoo. This bird is described as a distinctive dark cockatoo with truly massive bill, which inhabits rainforests and woodlands of New Guinea and northern Cape York Peninsula.

Her artist statement at the Exhibition will read: “Australia’s largest cockatoo, the Palm Cockatoo has been added to the endangered list. Along with habitat issues, the palm cockies only lay one egg every two years, then only 23 per cent of those chicks survive up until they can fly. Dieback disease caused by the plant pathogen Phytophthora cinnamomi is a serious threat to Petrophile latericola. Both these species are on the endangered list.”

Other artists to be joingin Kelly with works at the Exhibition include 2022 Wynne Prize finalist Julianne Ross Allcorn, Churchill Fellow Deborah Wace and photographer Josh Dykgraaf.

All artworks will be available for sale, with 44 per cent of the value going to Foundation and Friends. Foundation and Friends is a non-profit organisation that raises money to fund special projects and support the Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney, Blue Mountains Botanic Garden, Mount Tomah and Australian Botanic Garden, and Mount Annan.