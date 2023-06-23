KEEPING THE ROADS SAFE DURING SOWING

Agricultural machinery owners and operators are invited to get road ready ahead of the 2023 sowing season, by picking up a free ‘Moving Harvest Machinery’ USB from all agricultural machinery retailers and rural supply stores in the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shires areas.

The USBs will also be available at the Councils’ Administration Offices.

The ‘Moving Harvest Machinery’ USBs contain all the relevant notices for safely and legally moving agricultural machinery, combinations, and trucks on the road, along with other useful information.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the USBs were produced in July 2022, but weren’t distributed during the harvest season due to flooding in the local area.

“Unfortunately, last year’s harvest season was impacted by flood water and our thoughts go out to all those that were affected. The sowing season is now upon us and is also busy time for agricultural machinery to be using the road network, hence distributing the USBs now,” she explained.

“We develop and distribute these USBs each year to help farmers and contractor harvesters have all the relevant information at their fingertips – and they are usually extremely popular.

“Safety and compliance are very important. Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to. Regulations do change and these USBs help to ensure that people have up to date information,” Ms Suitor said.

Please note that the NSW Class 3 Grain Harvest Management Scheme Mass Exemption Notice 2021 (No. 2) that is included on the USB expired in September 2022. It has been renewed for five years. The link to the current Notice is: https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2022G00899. A sticker on each USB will advise of this.

“The USB also contains a live ‘link’s’ document, which provides the web address for the attachments on the USB. It is advisable to regularly check the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s website (www.nhvr.gov.au) for updated notices and/or changes to operating conditions,” Ms Suitor said.

There are over 800 USBs available – so call into your local agricultural machinery retailer, rural supply store or the Parkes, Forbes or Lachlan Shire Council Administration Offices to collect yours.

