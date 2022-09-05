KATH VICTORIOUS

Condobolin Ladies Golf

The Condobolin Ladies Open Tournament was held on Sunday August 14, a very wet track and miserable conditions didn’t deter 30 fool hardy golfers from eight different clubs.

A very tight tussle saw Kath Jeffress from Parkes win in a three way countback. Lovely to see Kath back at golf after a spell. Runner Up was Beck Hurley.

Division 1 Handicap winner was Eileen Wilson (Canowindra). Division 1 Handicap runner up was Lorraine Barker (Canowindra). Division 1 Stableford winner was Wendy Goodwin (West Wyalong). Division 2 Scratch winner was Vicki Hanlon. Division 2 Scratch runner up was Pen McLachlan. Division 2 Handicap winner was Lisa Frankel. Division 2 Handicap runner up was Shannon Nash (Forbes). Division 2 Stableford winner was Helen Constable (Canowindra).

Division: NTP – Robyn Lyell (Forbes); Straight Drive – Anita Medcalf (Parkes); Longest Drive – Wendy Goodwin (West Wyalong). Division 2: NTP – Rose Carroll (Forbes); Straight Drive – Victoria Stuckey; Longest Drive – Jan Pawsey. A special thank you to Linda McCarten, Judith Blattman, Robyn Ries and Brad Hurley for your help on the day, to Heff and Danes for cooking the BBQ and a big thank you to all the ladies who contributed with salads and sweet treats.

