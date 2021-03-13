KARU PASTORAL TAKE OUT 41ST DON BROWN

By Melissa Blewitt

Karu Pastoral (Harold, Phillip and Meg Crouch) have won the 41st Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition.

Reduced to one day this year, 61 spectators were hosted by eight properties that opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.

Judges for the Competition were Danny Picker (Hillcreston Park Merino Stud, Bigga) and Will Roberts (Victoria Downs Merino Stud, Morven, Queensland). The Assistant Judge was Emma Northey from Weethalle.

The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 23 February.

Karu Pastoral went one better in 2021, by taking out the overall title, after placing second in last year’s Competition.

“Although reduced to one day and eight entries this year following on from the tough drought years, the standard and interest were as keen as ever and the flocks building up and coming on promise a return to a bigger comp in 2022,” Carol-Ann Malouf on behalf of the Don Brown Committee said.

“Over 60 supporters who followed by coach and private vehicles appreciated the expert commentary of our three judges, the hospitality of our morning tea and lunch hosts, the interesting discussion points of our speakers, the flock preparation and presentation of the entrants and in particular the enthusiastic support and generosity of our sponsors who are acknowledged on the attached sheet.

“Thank you all – you are all responsible for the success of the 41st competition and field day.

“We hope to see you back again next year.”

The Crouch’s winning flock was classed by Chris Bowman, and are bred by Harold Crouch and son Phillip, and Philip’s daughter, Meg. The ewes came from a 90 per cent lambing with 28 per cent culled to retain 340 head.

Ian and Jane Menzies of Moonbah Pastoral Co took home second spot. Their 342 ewes of Woodpark blood, were classed by Michael Elmes. They came from a 113 per cent lambing and were shorn in July.

Peter, Vikki and Allen Stuckey, of Murtonga Pastoral, secured third place. Their 536 ewes of Bundemar blood, were classed by Tom Kirk. The family has consistently placed during the competition history.

The John Coy Memorial Award for Achievement went to the Jones Family of ‘Booroola’. Principals are Mark, Brad and Carol Jones Their Lachlan blood flock was classed by Glen Rubie.

Rob and Belinda Neal of ‘Lockerbie’ were recognised with the Ian Munro Memorial Perpetual Award for best short wool flock.

The Gordon McMaster Classer’s Award went to Chris Bowman.