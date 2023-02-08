KAREN TOOTH NAMED 2023 LACHLAN SHIRE CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Karen Tooth from Condobolin has been named Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year for 2023.

The awards were presented to the winners on Australia Day (26 January) by Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Australia Day Ambassador Carolyn Mee at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin.

Winners and nominees were recognised for their exceptional contribution and outstanding service to the local community.

“The awards recognise the exceptional contributions, hard work, and determination of individuals, groups and organisations in making a positive difference in our Shire. On behalf of Council and the community, I would like to extend my congratulations to Karen, Bonnie, Coden, David, Rachel and the Tullibigeal Melbourne Cup Tour Visit event. I would also like to congratulate all award nominees for their incredible contributions and commitment to making our Shire a great place to live,” Mayor Medcalf stated.

Karen Tooth’s citation read: “Karen has worked across the Shire for over 40 years presenting a hands on, innovative, cutting-edge programs targeting suicide prevention. She shares these innovations through the medium of art and teaches other newfound skills. Recent teachings inspired a group of Indigenous ladies to create artworks depicting many beautiful birds and showing them in the ‘Water and Birds Exhibition’ for Landcare. Karen has a vast portfolio of community work and is a highly valued member of the community. She has a way of connecting with people from all walks of life across all age groups and shares her skills and knowledge freely. Karen is certainly one of the unsung heroes of the community.”