KAREN CELEBRATES 12 MONTHS AS CENTRE MANAGER

A special morning tea was held at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre on 4 November to celebrate Karen Worthington’s first year as Centre Manager. Karen was taken by complete surprise and actually had no idea what the occasion was about. Karen thanked the team, children and committee and said she was completely surprised and had no idea how they all managed to pull it off without her knowing. “It’s no secret that the start of my time at the Centre was a little bumpy, but I really want to thank the staff and committee for supporting me over the last 12 months,” she said. “I’d also like to extend thanks to the families of the service for also supporting me in this role. I’m truly proud of what, as a team, we’ve achieved over the last 12 months.” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.