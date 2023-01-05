K-3 VISIT ZOO

The Tottenham Central School students in K-3 had a spectacular day at Taronga Western Plains Zoo for their excursion on Monday 5th December.

The students started in the education centre meeting a lot of different animals, a shingle back lizard, possum and a tortoise. They learnt about the importance of looking out for animals in their natural habitats to stop them from being taken illegally.

They then headed off on foot and by bus to check out the different animals. Some of the highlights being the Australian enclosure where the children saw quokkas, emus, wallabies, a possum and koalas. They got to experience the elephants being fed and playing with the zoo keepers who were spraying them with the hose. The otters kept the students entertained for a short while, as did the meerkats who were very curious to have a look at all the children.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School newsletter.