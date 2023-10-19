JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED

Doctor Jeremy Allen is passionate about ensuring rural and regional communities have access to health services – that is why he has launched his very own telehealth website – www.dialthedoc.com.au

The new booking platform will offer online and telephone consultations, prescriptions, and medical certificates, all arranged conveniently from home.

The medical practitioner previously worked in Condobolin before moving to the Mid North Coast. So former Condobolin patients can now reach out to Dr Allen again through the new initiative.

He has over 20 years’ experience, practicing in hospitals, GP clinics and nursing homes across Australia.

“Having worked in a number of rural and remote communities across Australia Jeremy has a particular interest in telehealth as a practical solution to addressing inequality in access to health care for all Australians,” www.dialthedoc.com.au says.

“With a young family of his own, Dr Jeremy also knows that life can get busy and appreciates being able to offer the convenience of telehealth to those who may not be able to attend face-to-face appointments easily.”

So how does www.dialthedoc.com.au work?

You will need to follow four simple steps in order to speak to an Australian Registered Doctor.

Step One – Book: Click Book an appointment to sign in or create an account using HotDoc, answering the series of questions shown on the screen.

Step Two – Choose: Choose an appointment time that will be most convenient for you to speak with one of our Australian Registered Doctors.

Step Three – Payment: Confirm booking and provide consent for payment.

Step Four – Chat: Join the telephone or video call via your smartphone, tablet or laptop to speak with one of our friendly, Australian Registered Doctors.

Doctors offer a range of services, such as online prescriptions, medical certificates, specialist referrals, pathology requests and general health advice via the telehealth website.

Consultations cost $55, after hours (after 6pm) consultations cost $80 and Medical Certificates cost $25 (fees and payments sourced from www.dialthedoc.com.au).

To arrange a video or phone consultation with Dr Jeremy book online at www.dialthedoc.com.au