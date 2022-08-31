JUST WHAT IS A TATTOO?

What is a Tattoo?

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band will be hosting the Fifth Condobolin Tattoo on Saturday 10th September 2022. As a result of this many people are asking “What is a Tattoo”?

The original meaning of military tattoo was a military drum performance, but subsequently it came to mean army displays

The term dates from around 1600 when Drummers from a Dutch garrison were sent out into the towns at 21:30 hrs (9:30PM) each evening to inform the soldiers that it was time to return to barracks.

The process was known as doe den tap toe (Dutch for “turn off the tap”). Toe being pronounced as “too”. Over the years, the process became more of a show and often included the playing of the first post at 21:30 hrs and the last post at 22:00.

Bands and displays were included and shows were often conducted by floodlight or searchlight. Tattoos were commonplace in the late 19th century with most military and garrison towns putting on some kind of show or entertainment during the summer months. Between the First World War and the Second World War elaborate tattoos were held in many towns

The British adopted the practice and it became a signal, played by a regiment’s Corps of Drums or Pipes and Drums each night to tavern owners to turn off the taps of their ale kegs so that soldiers would return to their lodgings within a reasonable hour.

The Term Tattoo was used to describe not only the last duty of call of the day but also a ceremonial form of evening entertainment performed by military musicians.

One of the best known Tattoos is the Edinburgh Military Tattoo which was first staged in 1950. it combines the traditional sounds of the bagpipes and drums with the modern aspects of the armed forces. Each year’s Tattoo is a global gathering showcasing the talents of musicians and performers from every corner of the globe. In the last few years over 220,000 people attended The Edinburgh Military Tattoo. In 2013 over 1000 musicians and performers performed in front of Edinburgh Castle.

There are many other Tattoos now held all over the world including Canada, America, Russia, Norway and England.

Not to be outdone Condobolin can now boast to be one of these Tattoos attracting musicians, performers and spectators from all over New South Wales, Victoria, ACT and further afield.

We invite you to come and see the talent that we have here in Condobolin and the visiting musicians and dancers that will perform at the Condobolin 2022 Tattoo on Saturday 10th September.

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band is pleased to announce that the 2022 Tattoo will be a free ticketed event. You will still have to secure a ticket to enter the Tattoo. Go to www.123TIX.com.au or use the QR code (ABOVE) to secure your tickets. Tickets are limited! Get your ticket now.

This is an outdoor all-weather event.

For more information please contact Rob Neal Pipe Major on 6896 2917 or 0428 962 917; or Heather Jones Secretary on 0439 505 545.

