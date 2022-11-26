JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE PRESENTATION

A big thanks to everyone who could make it on Saturday 29th October and also for your commitment during the season.

Thank you to all our parent helpers, our coaches, our club president Vaggy and to all the committee members working behind the scenes. Thank you Jacque Loftus for your generosity and support with supplying us all with icecreams. A shout out to Fisho’s Hot Bake and Take Away and HnM Butchery for your support tonight and throughout the year. AND of course the kids!! All our little sharkies should be proud of their efforts this year. Well done and congratulations to our award recipients. We are looking forward to another ripper season in 2023!

More results will be in upcoming in the next week or so. Report from Lorinda O’Neill on the Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Facebook Group.