JUNIOR CRICKETERS REWARDED FOR SEASON’S EFFORT

Miller Taylor was named Sportsperson of the Year. He also took the most catches, made the most runs and was named Player of the Grand Final for the Gilgais. He is pictured with Alese Keen. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.Miller Taylor was named Sportsperson of the Year. He also took the most catches, made the most runs and was named Player of the Grand Final for the Gilgais. He is pictured with Alese Keen. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Posted By: Hayley April 13, 2022

Local cricketers were recognized at the annual Junior Cricket Association Presentation Day on Saturday, 19 March.
The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club.
The 2022 winners of the Junior Cricket Association Competition were Gilgais. The Runners Up were Waratahs.
Nate Vincent (Colts) was named Cricketer of the Year, while Miller Taylor (Gilgais) won Sportsman of the Year.
Most Determined went to Augustin Laing (Colts) with Harvey McFadyen (Colts) taking home the Encouragement Award. Jaren Blewitt (Colts) received Most Improved.
The most runs were scored by Nate Vincent (Colts), Eli Heffernan (Waratahs) and Miller Taylor (Gilgais).
Nate Vincent (Colts), Callan Venables (Waratahs) and Baden Riley (Gilgais) took the most wickets.
Best Fielders (decided by points) were Billy Baldwinson (Colts), Sophia Stuckey (Waratahs) and Miller Taylor (Gilgais).
Nate Vincent (Colts), Eli Heffernan (Waratahs) and Miller Taylor (Gilgais) took the most catches during the season.
Most Consistent Girl was awarded to Rachel Grimmond.
Each Team Coach Jack Taylor (Gilgais), Craig Venables (Waratahs) and Tom Turner (Colts) presented the awards for each junior squad.
In Under 12 Intertown, the most runs were scored by Nate Vincent, while Miller Taylor took the most wickets. Nate Vincent and Callan Venables shared the most catches honour. Intertown Coach/Manager Craig Venables presented the awards to players.
In the Under 17s, Ryan Goodsell was named Cricketer of the Year. Braith Sloane was named Most Improved.
The Encouragement Award went to Hudson Cartwright.
Ryan also made the most runs and took the most wickets during the season. Braith took the most catches.
Under 17s Coach Ian “Grimmy” Grimshaw presented the awards to his team.
A special thank you gift was given to Mrs Donna Goodsell, for her support and commitment to the Under 17s team. She was unable to be there on the day, so the gift was accepted by her husband Mark.
An emotional ‘Grimmy’ said farewell top two of his squad, Xavier Grimshaw and Ian Nash, who are now too old for the age group.
“I hope I have passed on my knowledge and passion for the game, as you now go on to play cricket in the senior ranks,” he said.

Braith Sloane was named Under 17s Most Improved. He also took the most catches. He is pictured with Coach Ian "Grimmy" Grimshaw. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Braith Sloane was named Under 17s Most Improved. He also took the most catches. He is pictured with Coach Ian “Grimmy” Grimshaw. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Ryan Goodsell was named Under 17s Cricketer of the Year. He is pictured with Coach Ian "Grimmy" Grimshaw. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Ryan Goodsell was named Under 17s Cricketer of the Year. He is pictured with Coach Ian “Grimmy” Grimshaw. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Nate Vincent was named Under 12s Cricketer of the Year. He also scored the most runs, took the most wickets and catches for the Colts. He is pictured with Alese Keen. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Nate Vincent was named Under 12s Cricketer of the Year. He also scored the most runs, took the most wickets and catches for the Colts. He is pictured with Alese Keen. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Callan Venables took the most wickets for Waratahs and Intertown. He is pictured with Waratahs and Intertown Coach Craig Venables. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Callan Venables took the most wickets for Waratahs and Intertown. He is pictured with Waratahs and Intertown Coach Craig Venables. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Best Fielder (decided by points) for Waratahs was Sophia Stuckey. She is pictured with Waratahs Coach Craig Venables. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Best Fielder (decided by points) for Waratahs was Sophia Stuckey. She is pictured with Waratahs Coach Craig Venables. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Rachel Grimmond was named Under 12s Most Consistent Girl. She is pictured with Warwick Laing. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Rachel Grimmond was named Under 12s Most Consistent Girl. She is pictured with Warwick Laing. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Baden Riley took the most wickets for Gilgais. He is pictured with Gilgais Coach Jack Taylor. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Baden Riley took the most wickets for Gilgais. He is pictured with Gilgais Coach Jack Taylor. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Eli Heffernan scored the most runs for Waratahs. He is pictured with Waratahs Coach Craig Venables. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Eli Heffernan scored the most runs for Waratahs. He is pictured with Waratahs Coach Craig Venables. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

 