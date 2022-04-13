JUNIOR CRICKETERS REWARDED FOR SEASON’S EFFORT

Local cricketers were recognized at the annual Junior Cricket Association Presentation Day on Saturday, 19 March.

The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club.

The 2022 winners of the Junior Cricket Association Competition were Gilgais. The Runners Up were Waratahs.

Nate Vincent (Colts) was named Cricketer of the Year, while Miller Taylor (Gilgais) won Sportsman of the Year.

Most Determined went to Augustin Laing (Colts) with Harvey McFadyen (Colts) taking home the Encouragement Award. Jaren Blewitt (Colts) received Most Improved.

The most runs were scored by Nate Vincent (Colts), Eli Heffernan (Waratahs) and Miller Taylor (Gilgais).

Nate Vincent (Colts), Callan Venables (Waratahs) and Baden Riley (Gilgais) took the most wickets.

Best Fielders (decided by points) were Billy Baldwinson (Colts), Sophia Stuckey (Waratahs) and Miller Taylor (Gilgais).

Nate Vincent (Colts), Eli Heffernan (Waratahs) and Miller Taylor (Gilgais) took the most catches during the season.

Most Consistent Girl was awarded to Rachel Grimmond.

Each Team Coach Jack Taylor (Gilgais), Craig Venables (Waratahs) and Tom Turner (Colts) presented the awards for each junior squad.

In Under 12 Intertown, the most runs were scored by Nate Vincent, while Miller Taylor took the most wickets. Nate Vincent and Callan Venables shared the most catches honour. Intertown Coach/Manager Craig Venables presented the awards to players.

In the Under 17s, Ryan Goodsell was named Cricketer of the Year. Braith Sloane was named Most Improved.

The Encouragement Award went to Hudson Cartwright.

Ryan also made the most runs and took the most wickets during the season. Braith took the most catches.

Under 17s Coach Ian “Grimmy” Grimshaw presented the awards to his team.

A special thank you gift was given to Mrs Donna Goodsell, for her support and commitment to the Under 17s team. She was unable to be there on the day, so the gift was accepted by her husband Mark.

An emotional ‘Grimmy’ said farewell top two of his squad, Xavier Grimshaw and Ian Nash, who are now too old for the age group.

“I hope I have passed on my knowledge and passion for the game, as you now go on to play cricket in the senior ranks,” he said.