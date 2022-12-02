JUNIOR CRICKET TEAMS THANK SPONSORS

Gilgais Junior Cricket Team for 22/23. Their shirt sponsor is Jack and Joe's, and their sleeve sponsor is Hutcheon and Pearce. The team would like to extend their thanks to all of their sponsors for their support. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Posted By: Hayley 03/12/2022