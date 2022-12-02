JUNIOR CRICKET TEAMS THANK SPONSORS

Gilgais Junior Cricket Team for 22/23. Their shirt sponsor is Jack and Joe’s, and their sleeve sponsor is Hutcheon and Pearce. The team would like to extend their thanks to all of their sponsors for their support. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Posted By: Hayley
03/12/2022
Milby Junior Cricket Team for 2022/23. Their shirt sponsors are Coolectrics and Quality Wool. The team’s sleeve sponsor is Betta Home and Living. The team would like to thank all of their sponsors for their support. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Waratahs Junior Cricket Team for 2022/23. Their shirt sponsor is Jack and Joe’s. Their sleeve sponsor is Betta Home and Living and their back of shirt sponsor is Condobolin Sports Club. The team would like to thank all of their amazing sponsors. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Colts Junior Cricket Team for 2022/23. Their sponsors include Coolectrics, Hutcheon and Pearce and the Condobolin Sports Club. The team welcomes the sponsorship and is very grateful for all their sponsor’s support. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
The Kiacatoo Junior Cricket Team all set ready to take on Trundle earlier this month. A big thank you to Coolectrics, Bowser Bean and Equipment and Service who sponsor the team in 2022/23. The team said they were greatly appreciative of the support from their sponsors. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.