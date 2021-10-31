JUNIOR CRICKET TEAMS ANNOUNCED

The Junior Cricket Teams have been announced.

GILGAIS: Miller Taylor (C), Ryley Smith (VC), Sid Shoemark, Baden Riley, Archie Ryan, Jacob Doyle, Hudson Taylor, Alexandra Worthington, Murray Worthington, Jack Fitzgerald and Callum Porter.

COLTS: Nate Vincent (C), Augustin Laing (VC), Elijah Turner, Bede Leighton, Lucy McFadyen, George Chamen, Jaren Blewitt, Billy Baldwinson, Brock Shultz, Levi Shultz and Ashton Frost.

WARATAHS: Charlie Girle (C), Callan Venables (VC), Eli Heffernan, Sophia Stuckey, Rachel Grimmond, Chloe Stuckey, Keaton Sloane, Kade Haworth, Rueben Sloane, Charles Patton and Jack Speer.

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association is reminding all players and supporters of the importance of sportsmanship.

“Good sportsmanship builds teamwork and character, it also teaches respect, kindness, inclusion, resilience, perseverance, and more,” a post on the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page said.

“The benefits of good sportsmanship are many. When kids enjoy active play, they look forward to sports and exercise as a chance to make new friends and develop skills.

“Some examples of good sportsmanship include; encourage everyone, cheer, clap and be respectful to everyone including teammates, the opposition, parents and officials.”