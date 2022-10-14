JULIE CELEBRATES 28 YEARS OF SERVICE

On Thursday 22nd September, Bland Shire Children Services Unit worker, Julie Oberg celebrated 28 years of service. “We are so lucky to have such long standing, wonderful educators, that are truly committed to our community. Congratulations Jules. Stay the wonderfully spirited and dedicated educator that you are. We appreciate your hard work, passion for education and quirky humor. Here’s to many more years of fun and laughter” read a post on the Bland Shire Children Services Unit Facebook Page. Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Children Services Unit Facebook Page.