On Thursday 11th of August Judy Bartholomew & Benjamin Harris from Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council generously volunteered their time for the Murrin Bridge/Lake Cargelligo Local drug action team’s “Stronger Communities’ free cooking classes. The class was well attended, and all attendees received a bag of ingredients to take home with them. The meal for the class was ‘Judy’s Beef Stew’. Contributed: Lower Lachlan Community Services.