JRL PLAYERS RECOGNISED

Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their end of season Presentation Day at the SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 11 September.

Around 200 children were registered with the Club in 2022. The Under 14s Blue (Tackle) and Under 11 League Tag (Blue) were named joint Teams of the Year.

Players and their families enjoyed a barbecue lunch and a refreshment, while the official duties were underway. Club Captain Suzanna Wright and Condobolin JRL President Nathan Smith cut the celebratory cake. All coaches were pleased with the 2022 season and are looking forward to another great year in 2023.

Under 6s Coach Message

A message from the Under 6s Coach Danielle Richards (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Firstly, I’d like to start by acknowledging country.

“I would like to pay my respect to the traditional custodians of this land we meet on today and the land we play footy on. I would like pay my respect to the elders of the Wiradjuri nation both past and present. I would also like to extend that respect to all Aboriginal people present today.

“Thank you to the Condobolin Junior Rugby League for a great season of football for 2022. Thank you to the committee for the opportunity for allowing me to be the coach of the under 6s team for 2022.

“I come from a footy family where I grew up around footy for many years watching my brothers play but this was my very first time coaching a football team. I felt privileged to be the under 6s coach this year. A special thanks to my mother Janene Richards for encouraging me to become a coach. I have really enjoyed this experience.

“We started our season playing league tag and boy did we have some laughs, tears, and cuddles at training and on game day. Halfway through the season we started tackling and what talent we have. I can’t wait to see what the footy future looks like for our boys. We have a lot of keen little tacklers, and no one is afraid of running the ball. Our players have come a very long way this season by developing skills that they can expand on and improve on in future years of their football careers and I can’t commend them enough for their efforts.

“I’d like to thank my trainers Stephen and Lucy. Without your help it would’ve been a very challenging experience for myself but with your assistance it made it a lot easier.

“It was challenging to juggle being a mum and coach at the same time, but I still got to watch my son Troyson play along with his team mates.

“Thank you to Stephen and Lucy and parents for stepping in to help out when I was sick. Your assistance is very much appreciated.

“Thank you to the parents and family members of our boys for getting them to training and to our games especially those early starts for away games.

“A big thank you to our parents and grandparents for volunteering in the canteen.

“Last but not least I’d like to thank our sponsors.

“I am very proud of myself for stepping up to a new challenge. Seeing our boys excel on the field was incredible.

“I hope to see everyone back next year.”

Under 8s Gold Coach Message

A message from the Under 8s Gold Coach – Adam Brown (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Well what a season of footy, first of all I would like to thank the parents and kids for making this season enjoyable.

“The fear of failure really had me worried at the start of the season. I’ve never been involved with a side below 12 years old so this year was a new challenge for myself.

“The amount of growth I seen in each and everyone of the kids was amazing from the beginning of the season right up until our last game against the under 8s Blue side.

“To say that I am proud of the kids is an understatement. I even got teary at a few of the games this year.

“I loved working with the kids who gave it their all for the whole season. At training we had a couple of ups and downs but after conversations with the kids, the all re centred themselves.

“I look forward to hopefully getting the same bunch of kids next year although a few are going up in age. Again I would like to thank the kids for there efforts week in week out and the support from the parents. I would also like to give special thanks to Narn Pangas who was on point with everything this season, from getting books signed and having kids in the right place at the right time.

“Also Dave Geeves and Jason Lister for helping out when I couldn’t be there and Naomi Worland for printing special awards for the kids at the end of each game!

“I look forward to next year with the club and can’t wait to see the talent coming through in the next few years.”

Under 8s Blue Coaches Message

A message from the Under 8s Blue Coaches – Troy Calton and Steve Little (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“What a great season our boys had.

“Each week they played hard on the field working together as team and getting a better understanding of the game and the rules.

“With each game their confidence grew, it was great to stand back and watch how much they all improved by the end of season.

“Thanks for great season boys and for making our coaching experience a good one.”

Under 10s Gold Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 10s Blue Coach – Scott Elliott (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Our team was made up of 16 little champions, many either playing football for the first time or playing in competitive grade for the first time.

“Over the season it was great to see these players grow in confidence and knowledge of the game and to watch our more experienced players become great leaders, teaching and encouraging their team mates. Each week the boys turned up and played for each other.

“As a team they loved to celebrate individual victories like; first tries, big runs, hit ups and try saving tackles – nothing too small to celebrate was our motto.

“A season highlight for us was taking out the Malcolm Buerckner Memorial Trophy in Parkes. The first time Condo had won that trophy since it’s origin in 2006.

“Win or lose the boys always played hard and represented Condo JRL Club and our sponsors with pride. A big thanks to Chamens IGA, Liberty Fuels, Jack Taylor Electrical and St Mary’s Leagues Club for sponsoring our team this season.”

Under 10s Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 10s Blue Coach – Gerard Elias (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Under 10s Blue had an incredibly successful 2022

“We finished the regular season third on the ladder with eight wins, one draw and four losses with 380 points scored and 294 against.

“We were superbly led by our older boys including Jack, Jim, Baden, Izayah, Hudson, Peter and Wyatt who developed there own games tremendously but also supported the younger players. A special mention to Wyatt who scored over 100 points and Peter who just missed out on 100

“The boys and girls who came up from under 8s last year including Quade, Ruben, Levi, Thomas, Dirk, Addison and Siarah improved out of sight and by the end of the year some were leaders in our team. We had one new player to junior rugby league, Razzak who also had amazing improvement. All of the younger kids will have a wonderful time in under 10s next year so Forbes better watch out

“We unfortunately lost our two finals games. Our first final against Forbes was played at a very high standard with a couple of independent observers commenting that it was one of the toughest games of under 10s in Lachlan in years. We were ahead at half time but couldn’t hold on. Our second final was against Red Bend was a see sawing contest and we played well and had a chance to win the game in the last minute but fell just short.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors including Chamens IGA and Liberty Fuel, our trainers Jack Taylor and Josh Daure, our team manager Alisha Taylor and first aid officer Jamie Glasson.

“I would like to thank the Condobolin JRL committee who put in an amazing amount of work to make it a successful year for both Blue and Gold.

“Finally, I would like to thank all my players, it was a pleasure coaching you and watching you all develop. I learnt a lot in my first year of coaching and hopefully you all picked up something too. I look forward to coaching you again in the years to come.”

Under 11s League Tag Gold Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 11s Gold League Tag Coach – Eryn Wheeler (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Wow oh wow what a season under 11s GOLD league tag have had starting the season off with eight new children to the sport.

“Taking off slow, learning to work together and not be afraid to try new things we managed to have two draws and one win in the first half of the session which left us in 8th place on the ladder which didn’t hold us back, made us stronger getting in training hard and playing as a team.

“Coming into the second half of the session with five great wins knocking two teams off the top of the ladder.

“This left us in fifth place making the qualifying finals coming up against Canowindra with not winning a game against them we knew it would be a tough match. All the kids worked together, went out hard with some awesome defence and great tries and conversions. We came home with the win 16-10 taking us into the semi finals against Parkes.

“Again, the children went out played their best with some tough defence and a warm day we didn’t get the win but we sure played hard 16-10 Parkes way.

“That brought our session to an end, but we walked away with our heads held high because we know how hard we have worked this whole session and to work as a team and get this far is a great achievement.

“Seeing how each child individually has improved is amazing every child has made me so proud from some the younger kids not being able to pull tags by the end the season most of them were not letting attackers run past because their tag would be off.

“To the older children developing their skills chucking in some tricky grubber kicks and score tries.

“A special mention to the parents that filled in roles on game days, for making the season what it was for the team.”

Under 11s League Tag Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 11s Blue League Tag Coach – Tom Turner (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

The girls where a pleasure to train, committed and dedicated to the game.

“We had lots of fun throughout the year and played some tough games.

“Our Girls finished in third place, which was a great effort. “Thanks to all the player and parents for a great season.”

Under 12s Gold Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 12s Gold Coach Zac Martin (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“This year I would like to admire the under 12s gold for their resilience even while playing with little to no reserves every week and not winning many games.

“They played their hardest every minute of every game, showed up to training every week and never got upset with each other which I think shows a lot about their character.”

Under 12s Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 12s Blue Coach Shannon Sloane (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“The team had really done well in showing up and competing each week of the competition with minimal players, the players have showed great enthusiasm and courage in participating week after week.

“The players worked hard each game with limited to no reserves in games which proved to the training staff the true sportsmanship and courage for the challenge these kids faced each week.

“Towards the back end of the competition rounds we had enough points to continue on to the first round of the Semi finals, the team was so excited to get to play another game. The team on hand put up a great fight in the game but the other team ran away with the points in the second half which ended our awesome season.

“Congratulations to all players and the parents as we all can see that there is a lot of potential in this side for developing their strengths in working together as a team in the future.”

Under 14s Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 14s Blue Coach Adam Denyer (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“The 2022 O’Connors sponsored U14s had an outstanding year making it all the way to the preliminary final before bowing out to Forbes by six points.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our Gold sponsor “O’Connors” and our silver shorts sponsor Lachlan Valley Firewood aka Yella Box. The boys did your brands proud, always displayed great sportsmanship with only one sin bin recorded for the year, never took a backward step and played pretty hard footy with some massive hits dished out.

“The team was a blend of 6 experienced older players, 9 experienced 13-year-old players in their first year of U14s and three 13 year olds that have never played before and one little Cunnamulla fella. This side was one of the smallest sides in the competition but had a lot of heart and determination that carried them nearly all the way in the competition. Numbers at training was always good and the boys always gave 100 per cent. Some of these boys would train every day if we could so thanks to them for your commitment and effort.

“Special thanks to the best Manager ever in Alese Keen, she always does so much and asks for nothing in return, not many people understand how important Alese is to the team so thanks Alese. Thanks also to Nathan for your support as a trainer you spoke words of wisdom at the right time and kept me balanced. Thanks also to Jamie Glasson for being the team’s First Aider and water runner. Also, thanks Mellissa Blewitt, your photographs were awesome, and I know the boys were excited every week to see them, ay Rowan. To the Mums and Dads that help in the canteen and Alisha for helping wash guernseys thank you. Finally, thanks to the U16s boys who helped out at training especially Manny and Ryan, means a lot.

“At the end of the day we fell short but there are so many outstanding players coming through from this year. Our U16s and U14s in 2023 are in for massive years, I think 12 of these players are still in the 14s next year which is quite incredible. Watching these boys develop throughout the year not only as players but also as team mates was pretty good.

“Little special moments of growth may have been missed by most, but I noticed so many. Things like their first big hit, committed run, first try or even an act of kindness to a team mate.

“So, thanks guys for me that is what coaching is about. Always remember when you play to look after each other because no one else can, 13 warriors are always needed, and you always got to believe.

“Thanks for the year boys.”

Under 16s Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 16s Blue Coach James Porter (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“This year I had the special privilege of taking on the role as the under 16s coach.

“It has been an honour to see how much the young lads have excelled and learnt from each other.

“Both Greg and I have been teaching the boys how to really work as a team listen to one another and gel together to get good results.

“To sit on the bench and watch the boys play good park footy has given me goosebumps.

“These lads are extremely capable and to see them grow individually has made me proud.

“To see the young boys, show sportsmanship and dedication to their club made me excited every week.

“Very unfortunate the little lads didn’t get the result we trained and worked hard for all season but can’t express how proud I am of the work of each person on the team. The boys have individual aspects of their own and it brought fire to every game each week.

“Good luck to the boys that are moving on from 16s, I can’t wait to see where your footy career will take you.

“Special thanks goes out to Greg for being my off side man, I appreciate you.

“Thank You to the JRL club members and supporters for showing up every week, we couldn’t have a club without all volunteers, special mention to my wife for encouraging me every week when I doubted myself and last but not least the parents. Thank You so much for trusting in me to teach your child the love of footy, the techniques, and especially the brotherhood.

“I know that for many years to come these lads will always talk about those special footy days and make more memories.”

Under 14s League Tag Gold Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 14s League Tag Gold Coach Jamie Clemson (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Under 14’s League Tag Gold played so well this year.

“It was a rocky start to the season and the girls took it all in their stride, adapting quickly to all changes.

“Every week they gave everything they had in the tank and more. It was awesome to see each player progress that little bit further game after game. They always gave us 100% at training and on game day.

“The best outcome for the season was watching them learn the importance of sportsmanship. All the girls came along greatly in this field and for that I am super proud.

“They learnt that game day was just that. You take to the field and for that hour you put everything else aside as you only have one priority, and that’s to do your best. Watching these girls fall in love with this game and learn how to put footy before everything else on game day has been my favourite part of coaching them this year.

“A huge shout out and thanks to our sponsors Chamens Supa IGA.”

Under 14s League Tag Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 14s League Tag Blue Coach Renee Lemmon (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“Thanks to a great season of footy with the Condo Rams U14s Blue Tag.

“It was wonderful to watch the individual growth of each of the girls throughout the year.

“The new friendships, smiles and challenges were worth the effort of standing out in the cold and wind. Congratulations to you all. Hope to see you back again next year.”

Under 17s League Tag Blue Coach’s Message

A message from the Under 17s League Tag Blue Coach Colleen Campbell (as appeared on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page).

“The team started off the year with several girls who had never played before and a few more that moved up from under 14’s.

“It took a while for the girls to gel and find their confidence, we then built on team positivity and halfway through the season they had their first win.

“Then on, their strength in defence had a massive improvement.

“The girls worked well and found their speed to continue to break the line. In the last few rounds of the season the score-line against teams that beat them earlier was remarkably reduced through strong defence.

“The improvement Adam and I saw in defence, confidence, positivity, speed and working together made us both more than proud.

“Massive thank you to Scotty, Adam and Kristy for all your help and support over the season.

“We’d like to thank our gold sponsor Jack and Joe’s Juice and our bronze sponsor Paraway Pastoral.”