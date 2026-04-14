Journalism investment multiplies

Government has made a real impact on regional news, according to a survey of regional publishers.

Country Press Australia (CPA), the peak body representing more than 240 independent newspapers, has praised the Federal Government, and in particular Minister for Communications Anika Wells, for delivering a carefully targeted investment that is strengthening the future of regional news across Australia through the Journalism Assistance Fund.

CPA President Damian Morgan said the $13,000 per journalist support had proven to be one of the most effective policy measures in sustaining public interest journalism in regional communities.

“This is a clear example of government getting policy right,” Mr Morgan said.

“By directing funding specifically to journalists, the Government has ensured every dollar goes to producing trusted local news. It is both efficient and well targeted, while also creating a strong multiplier effect.”

Mr Morgan said the initiative demonstrated how a relatively modest investment can be leveraged by independent regional publishers to sustain newsroom jobs, as well as downstream roles such as advertising, sales, design, administration, and support for third-party businesses such as newsagents and logistics providers.

“Journalism is the engine room of our business, but it is also vital to the community in many ways. Our journalism drives subscriptions, underpins advertising, and supports broader publishing operations, while also serving as a critical community service.”

“We estimate the $13,000 investment per journalist delivers a multiplier of three to four times that amount across regional news businesses. This funding doesn’t just support a role — it helps sustain a local news ecosystem. By funding the central product — journalism — it sustains advertising, design, administration, and logistics, while also keeping local advertising options alive for small businesses.”

A survey of Country Press Australia members highlighted the positive impact of the Journalism Assistance Fund.

Eighty-five percent of publishers said the funding was essential or very helpful, while 98 percent said that without it, they would have been forced to reduce editorial coverage, cut staff, or scale back output. Of those, 15 percent said they faced the risk of closure.

“These are stark figures, and they underline just how critical this targeted support has been,” Mr Morgan said.

“In many regional communities, there is no alternative source of professionally produced local news. Losing these services would have profound consequences for civic engagement, local economies, and community cohesion.”

Mr Morgan said the program should serve as a model for future policy.

“This initiative shows that when governments back regional journalism in a smart, targeted way, the return on investment is substantial — delivering economic, social, and democratic dividends. I want to acknowledge the leadership shown by Minister Wells and the Federal Government in recognising the importance of regional news and acting decisively to support it.”

Media Release (Country Press Australia).