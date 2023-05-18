JOSEPH’S COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY RECOGNISED

NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team Deputy Group Officer and Condobolin Rural Fire Service (RFS) member Joseph Campbell was among nearly 80 Rural Fire Service volunteers, staff and teams recognised for their bravery and exceptional service across a wide and varied array of emergencies, including bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic during the St Florian’s Day Awards at the RFS State Training Academy in Dubbo on Thursday, 4 May.

This event is a very special day for Rural Fire service members.

It is a time where RFS members come together to recognise volunteers and staff who have gone above and beyond – showing incredible acts of bravery in protecting the community or delivering the highest level of commitment to the Service that is worthy of special recognition. In all cases, the recipients are nominated by their peers, which makes receiving an award on St Florian’s Day even more significant.

He received the Commissioner’s Commendation for Service (Individual) accolade.

His full citation read:

“Deputy Group Officer Joseph Campbell is recognised for his commitment to the community in Western NSW during the protracted and challenging flood events of 2022.

“DGO Campbell provided vital support to the Sector Leader over three months, assisting with operations in Condobolin, Euabalong, and the Willow Bend Aboriginal community.

“With strong ties to Willow Bend, DGO Campbell led out-of-area crews in the flood response and tasking in the community.

“He coordinated RFS crews tasked to ferry bulk sandbags by truck and trailer in readiness for transfer by helicopter to defend the isolated Euabalong community and ensured Condobolin had sufficient supplies by transporting sandbags by road from Forbes.

“DGO Campbell’s versatile support also included driving State Emergency Service Uni-Mog operational vehicles, relocating stock from flooded areas, and serving in the Lachlan Emergency Operations Centre.

“Deputy Group Officer Joseph Campbell’s willing and dedicated service to the community makes him a worthy recipient of the Commissioner’s Commendation for Service.”

Commissioner of the RFS, Rob Rogers, was joined by Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib at the event.

Held on the fourth of May each year, the award ceremony coincides with the Feast Day of St Florian, Patron Saint of Firefighters, and International Firefighters’ Day.

“On this day we say thank you to the RFS volunteers and staff who selflessly respond to all manner of fire and emergencies, often leaving their own families behind to help others.” Minister Dib said.

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to protecting NSW communities in times of crisis.”

Commissioner Rogers praised all this year’s recipients for their dedication and professionalism.

“Every single one of these members should be proud of their commitment to protecting communities across the state,” he said.