JERSEY DAY AT CONDOBOLIN HEALTH SERVICE

The team at Condobolin Health Service participated in Jersey Day on Friday, 1 September to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.

The team had lots of fun whilst raising awareness of this important day.

Each Jersey Day is a chance for schools and workplaces across Australia to allow students and employees to wear their favourite sporting jersey to school or work and begin the conversation with their family and friends about the importance of becoming an organ and tissue donor.

Jersey Day was inspired by the gift of life that Nathan Gremmo gave to six people when he became an organ donor at the age of 13.

“In May 2015 the Gremmo family’s life changed forever when their eldest child, Nathan, was critically injured in an accident at age 13,” www.jerseyday.com.au said.

“Nathan’s family chose to give the gift of life to others to honour Nathan’s generous personality. This amazing gift saved the lives of six people – including five young adults and a baby. Hours prior to his accident, Nathan wrote on his Instagram account, “You only live once, but if you do it right once is enough”.

“Wise beyond his years, he definitely was an extraordinary young man. Nathan is described by his father Michael, mother Kylie and sisters Ashley and Annaliese as “a boy with a unique sense of humour, a love for animals and an insatiable energy for life.”